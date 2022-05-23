Advertisement

Rappers Young Thug, Gunna remain jailed in racketeering case

Rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens.
Rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens.(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Rappers Young Thug and Gunna remain jailed on racketeering charges in Atlanta following a court hearing in the wide-ranging gang case.

A judge denied bond Monday for Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, after the rapper pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

Fulton County prosecutors asked that he remain jailed, telling the judge some state witnesses have been threatened.

A bond hearing for Young Thug, whose given name is Jeffery Williams, has been postponed until next month. Both rappers were charged in a sweeping indictment along with 26 others for violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering law as members of a violent street gang that prosecutors say committed multiple murders, shootings and carjackings.

Attorneys for the two men deny the accusations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting on the south side of Goshen involving multiple victims....
UPDATE: 2 dead, 3 injured in Goshen shooting
The suspect led troopers on a pursuit, before hitting another car, then crashing into Flagstar...
Federal fugitive crashes vehicle into bank in St. Joseph, apprehended
Neighbors were shocked that a shooting could happen so close to home.
Neighbors react to deadly shooting in Goshen
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
Edinburgh, Indiana, storm damage Saturday, May 21, 2022
NWS: Three tornadoes touched down in Indiana Saturday

Latest News

Dozens of public servants were honored for their service including local police and fire,...
Elkhart Rotary Club hosts ‘Public Servant Appreciation Luncheon’
On this edition of Medical Moment, Martie Salt gives a look at the developments in treating...
Medical Moment: Advancements in type 1 diabetes treatment
Medical Moment: Advancements in type 1 diabetes treatment.
Medical Moment: Advancements in type 1 diabetes treatment
Holcomb talked about Indiana’s investment in advanced manufacturing at the annual meeting.
Holcomb speaks at World Economic Forum in Switzerland