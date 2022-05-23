Advertisement

Police search for burglary suspect in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police need help identifying a burglary suspect in Elkhart!

The suspect is wanted for questioning in a burglary that occurred in the 400 block of Star Ave on May 15, 2022.

The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify this individual, or who has information regarding this investigation, to please call Detective Runyan at 574-389-4731 or EPD’s tip line at 574-389-4777.

You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

