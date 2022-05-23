Advertisement

Pedestrian seriously injured from car accident in Michigan City

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - – On Sunday May 22, 2022, at 1:00 a.m., the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a report of a serious bodily injury crash at the intersection of Franklin Street and Westwind Drive.

According to the police, a Toyota Corolla stopped on Franklin St. in the center turn lane, and a female lying on the ground near the front of the vehicle. Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County EMS personnel quickly arrived on scene and began with patient care. The pedestrian, Casey Wallace, was then transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City for further care and later transported to South Bend.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the Toyota Corolla was traveling on Franklin St. when a pedestrian entered the car’s right of way.

The driver was unable to avoid the Wallace and struck her, causing injury.

The Michigan City Police Department Traffic Division responded to the scene and investigated the collision.

Police are awaiting the results of toxicology tests to determine whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The Michigan City Police Department asks that anyone with information about this accident contact Corporal Brian Wright, bwright@emichigancity.com or Officer Shane Washluske, swashluske@emichigancity.com or at 219-874-3221 ext. 1008.

