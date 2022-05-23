Neighbors react to deadly shooting in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Two men are dead, and three women are injured following a shooting at 1204 Rosemare Court, just south of Goshen. Two of the women were airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital, and one was taken to a hospital in South Bend.

“Stuff like that doesn’t happen around this neighborhood.” (Would you say that this is a typically quiet neighborhood?) “Yeah, it really is. I mean, I’ve lived here all my life. And for something like to happen, that’s just, you know, it’s crazy,” said Alfredo, who lives down the street from where the shooting took place.

“Like at first, I was like, “sounded like a firework, but no, definitely sounded like a gunshot, louder than a firework.”

Neighbors were shocked that this happened in their neighborhood, but we’re relieved by law enforcement’s response time.

“They arrived really fast, especially because there’s a lot of officers that live around my neighborhood too, so they came in two minutes or less.”

One neighbor even tried to help but was told to stay away by one of the wounded victims.

“She didn’t want anybody else to get hurt, which is sad because us, as neighbors, we need to help each other. And even if it sounds like fireworks, it hurts hearing those cries for help. And she needed help, and I rushed out the door, said Brooke Gilbert, who was the first neighbor on the scene.

“The girl upstairs said not to get any closer because I tried to help the woman in the garage, and she said, no, he’s inside, he has a gun. And I kept asking where is he, where is he, and then I saw the door wide open, and she kept going, I don’t know where he’s at, I just know he’s in the house, and that’s when I started stepping back.”

This investigation is ongoing, but Goshen Police said there isn’t a danger to the public.

Police expect to release a statement at a press conference Monday evening.

