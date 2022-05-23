Navarre Middle School students participate in ‘Battle of the Squids’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, the school year starts to wind down, students from Navarre Middle School got a chance to get outside for some fresh air.

Students played a game of kickball against officers from the South Bend Police Department.

It’s part of an initiative from South Bend Police to engage with the community.

The school resource officer who organized the event said partnerships like these are important for students.

“That’s what these type of events are all about,” said Jalen Lee, the Navarre School Resource Officer. “Just to humanize the badge and show the kids and show the community, because there’s some parents here, hey, that you know it’s not all about arresting people. We’re about community building as well as community policing.”

This Wednesday will be the last day of the school year for Navarre Middle students.

