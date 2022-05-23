Advertisement

Mishawaka High School counselor arrested for domestic battery

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A counselor at Mishawaka High School was arrested for domestic battery.

Arrest information shows South Bend Police booked Corey McNamee into jail on Thursday, May 19, for battery or battery by bodily waste with a deadly weapon.

The School City of Mishawaka website lists McNamee as a high school counselor.

He’s expected in court on June 2.

Corey McNamee
Corey McNamee(St. Joseph County Jail)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting on the south side of Goshen involving multiple victims....
UPDATE: 2 dead, 3 injured in Goshen shooting
The suspect led troopers on a pursuit, before hitting another car, then crashing into Flagstar...
Federal fugitive crashes vehicle into bank in St. Joseph, apprehended
Neighbors were shocked that a shooting could happen so close to home.
Neighbors react to deadly shooting in Goshen
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
Edinburgh, Indiana, storm damage Saturday, May 21, 2022
NWS: Three tornadoes touched down in Indiana Saturday

Latest News

Dozens of public servants were honored for their service including local police and fire,...
Elkhart Rotary Club hosts ‘Public Servant Appreciation Luncheon’
On this edition of Medical Moment, Martie Salt gives a look at the developments in treating...
Medical Moment: Advancements in type 1 diabetes treatment
Medical Moment: Advancements in type 1 diabetes treatment.
Medical Moment: Advancements in type 1 diabetes treatment
Holcomb talked about Indiana’s investment in advanced manufacturing at the annual meeting.
Holcomb speaks at World Economic Forum in Switzerland
The first of several flights expected from Europe arrived Sunday in Indianapolis.
Where’s the baby formula shipment headed?