Mishawaka High School counselor arrested for domestic battery
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A counselor at Mishawaka High School was arrested for domestic battery.
Arrest information shows South Bend Police booked Corey McNamee into jail on Thursday, May 19, for battery or battery by bodily waste with a deadly weapon.
The School City of Mishawaka website lists McNamee as a high school counselor.
He’s expected in court on June 2.
