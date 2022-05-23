Mishawaka High School counselor arrested for domestic battery

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A counselor at Mishawaka High School was arrested for domestic battery.

Arrest information shows South Bend Police booked Corey McNamee into jail on Thursday, May 19, for battery or battery by bodily waste with a deadly weapon.

The School City of Mishawaka website lists McNamee as a high school counselor.

He’s expected in court on June 2.

Corey McNamee (St. Joseph County Jail)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.