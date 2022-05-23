Advertisement

Medical Moment: Advancements in type 1 diabetes treatment

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - 1.6 million Americans are living with type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disease that causes the pancreas to stop producing insulin. Insulin is what helps our bodies to control blood sugar levels.

Without it, people are forced to manage their type 1 diabetes with insulin injections and medications. Now, there’s new hope that could replace the monitors and pumps for good.

Sydnie Stevens is a busy, busy 12-year-old.

“She does 16 hours of gymnastics. She does five hours of volleyball. She does four hours of track and field and four hours of lacrosse and then, an hour of swim,” said Dee Dee Stephens-Broussard, Sydnie’s mom.

She does all of this while managing her type 1 diabetes.

“This one is my pumps. It gives me insulin when I’m high,” Sydnie said.

Sydnie’s monitors her glucose levels with her smart phone, and now, bioengineers at Rice University are working on a new implant that would replace these monitors.

“We hope that we can have the body regulate its own blood glucose,” said Omid Veiseh, PhD, a bioengineer at Rice University.

In type 1 diabetes, a person’s own immune system attacks and kills insulin producing beta cells within the pancreas. Now, researchers are growing beta stem cells in the lab.

“We want to now, use these cells, combine them with innovative tissue engineering strategies that protect them now from the hosting immune system,” Dr. Veiseh continued.

This 3D printed hydogel scaffold protects the cells that are implanted in a patient’s stomach area.

“This mesh keeps the immune cells out and at the same time, nutrients and oxygen, as well as the insulin, can diffuse in and out of these biomaterial constructs,” Dr. Veiseh said.

This allows the body to create and regulate its own insulin.

“My hope about diabetes is, even if there isn’t a cure that the technology gives better every year,” Sydnie finished.

A clinical trial by Vertex Pharmaceuticals continues to test a treatment developed over decades by a scientist who vowed to find a cure after his baby son and then his teenage daughter got the devastating disease.

The study will take five years and involves 17 people with severe cases of Type 1 diabetes. The treatment that takes place during the study is not intended as a treatment for the more common Type 2 diabetes.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting on the south side of Goshen involving multiple victims....
UPDATE: 2 dead, 3 injured in Goshen shooting
The suspect led troopers on a pursuit, before hitting another car, then crashing into Flagstar...
Federal fugitive crashes vehicle into bank in St. Joseph, apprehended
Neighbors were shocked that a shooting could happen so close to home.
Neighbors react to deadly shooting in Goshen
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
Edinburgh, Indiana, storm damage Saturday, May 21, 2022
NWS: Three tornadoes touched down in Indiana Saturday

Latest News

St. Joe County homicide suspect dies.
St. Joe County homicide suspect dies
Bradshaw is not only coming back to Michiana for this year’s event—he’s also bringing his Las...
525 Foundation gearing up for annual gala this week
Dozens of public servants were honored for their service including local police and fire,...
Elkhart Rotary Club hosts ‘Public Servant Appreciation Luncheon’
Medical Moment: Advancements in type 1 diabetes treatment.
Medical Moment: Advancements in type 1 diabetes treatment