Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office confirms investigation into Warsaw pastor

WARSAW, Ind. (WPTA) - The Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office confirms with ABC21 News an investigation is underway involving a pastor at a local church.

The confirmation comes after a video was streamed from inside the New Life Christian Church on Sunday.

During that broadcast, Pastor John Lowe can be heard telling the congregation, “I committed adultery. It was nearly 20 years ago.” He went on to say that he “makes no excuse for his sin” and that he wasn’t disciplined and would not “use the Bible to defend himself.”

“I have no defense. I committed the adultery,” he said.

Lowe asked for forgiveness and then told the congregation he was stepping down from “ministry responsibilities.”

The congregation applauded.

A woman and her husband then spoke before the crowd. The woman said she lived in a “prison of lies and shame” for 27 years. She then said she is a prisoner no longer. “If you can’t admit the truth, you have to answer to God,” she said to Lowe. “You are not the victim here.”

“The lies need to stop,” she said. “A partial truth is not true.”

The Kosciusko County prosecutors’ office wouldn’t share any more details about the investigation, including whether it is connected to the Facebook Live video from Sunday. ABC21 has found no record showing that any charges involving Lowe have been filed.

“It was wrong,” Pastor Lowe said again as he spoke from the podium. “If I could go back and redo it all I would. I can’t. All I can do is ask you to forgive me.” The congregation then gathered around Lowe and prayed.

ABC21 News also spoke with a public information officer with Indiana State Police who says he cannot confirm whether they “have or had” an investigation into John Lowe.

ABC21 News also left a message with the New Life Christian Church and World Outreach office seeking comment from Lowe.

As of Monday afternoon, a staff web page for the church still listed Lowe as pastor, with other family members in liturgical positions. The church was established in the 1980s.

