Indiana lawmakers likely to override trans sports bill veto

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Democrats and activists are holding out little hope of getting the votes needed to uphold the Indiana governor’s veto of a bill banning transgender athletes from competing in school sports.

The Republican-dominated Legislature is slated to override the veto by GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb, who said in March that the legislation doesn’t provide a consistent policy for “fairness in K-12 sports.” But the bill passed by wide margins and lawmakers can override the governor’s veto with simple majorities in the House and Senate.

Republican leaders in the House and Senate pledged to override Holcomb’s veto and put the ban into law when the Legislature reconvenes for a “technical corrections” day on Tuesday.

