Important reminders during Skin Cancer Awareness Month

Skin Cancer Awareness Month
By Melissa Stephens
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

It’s a time to learn about the dangers of sun exposure.

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the United States.

According to Dr. Miles Andrew from the South Bend Clinic, risk factors can include a family history, using tanning beds and getting a blistering sunburn.

Dr. Andrew recommends checking yourself frequently for any changes in moles or sores on your skin.

Wearing sun protective clothing and sunscreen when you’re outside also key in preventing skin cancer.

“The earliest case I’ve ever had is age 16 for basil cell skin cancer,” Dr. Andrew said. “Now that’s rare, but it can happen early. So, it’s something that can affect all ages, not just the old guys.”

The South Bend Clinic will host a free skin cancer screening on June 3 at the Ironwood Campus.

