Holcomb speaks at World Economic Forum in Switzerland

DAVOS, Switzerland (WNDU) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb spoke at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland on Monday.

Holcomb talked about Indiana’s investment in advanced manufacturing at the annual meeting. This marks his 12th international trip as governor.

Holcomb says he is “proud to represent Indiana on a world stage to discuss all the innovative ways Hoosiers can be part of the solution.”

The trip is being paid through private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation.

