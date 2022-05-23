Advertisement

Holcomb speaks at World Economic Forum in Switzerland

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVOS, Switzerland (WNDU) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb spoke at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland on Monday.

Holcomb talked about Indiana’s investment in advanced manufacturing at the annual meeting. This marks his 12th international trip as governor.

Holcomb says he is “proud to represent Indiana on a world stage to discuss all the innovative ways Hoosiers can be part of the solution.”

The trip is being paid through private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation.

For more information on Davos 2022, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting on the south side of Goshen involving multiple victims....
UPDATE: 2 dead, 3 injured in Goshen shooting
The suspect led troopers on a pursuit, before hitting another car, then crashing into Flagstar...
Federal fugitive crashes vehicle into bank in St. Joseph, apprehended
Neighbors were shocked that a shooting could happen so close to home.
Neighbors react to deadly shooting in Goshen
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
Edinburgh, Indiana, storm damage Saturday, May 21, 2022
NWS: Three tornadoes touched down in Indiana Saturday

Latest News

Dozens of public servants were honored for their service including local police and fire,...
Elkhart Rotary Club hosts ‘Public Servant Appreciation Luncheon’
On this edition of Medical Moment, Martie Salt gives a look at the developments in treating...
Medical Moment: Advancements in type 1 diabetes treatment
Medical Moment: Advancements in type 1 diabetes treatment.
Medical Moment: Advancements in type 1 diabetes treatment
The first of several flights expected from Europe arrived Sunday in Indianapolis.
Where’s the baby formula shipment headed?