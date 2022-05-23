Goshen officials to hold press conference after deadly weekend shooting

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, the Goshen Police Department, and the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office will hold a press conference on Monday at 6:30 p.m. to update the community on the shooting at Rosemare Court and the subsequent investigation.

Two men died and three women were hurt after the shooting on Saturday afternoon, which happened in the 1200 block of Rosemare Court on the city’s south side.

Goshen Police Chief Jose’ Miller and Stutsman will also discuss the city’s work in addressing the escalating crime in the community.

