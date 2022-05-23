Advertisement

Goshen officials to hold press conference after deadly weekend shooting

City of Goshen
City of Goshen(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, the Goshen Police Department, and the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office will hold a press conference on Monday at 6:30 p.m. to update the community on the shooting at Rosemare Court and the subsequent investigation.

Two men died and three women were hurt after the shooting on Saturday afternoon, which happened in the 1200 block of Rosemare Court on the city’s south side.

Goshen Police Chief Jose’ Miller and Stutsman will also discuss the city’s work in addressing the escalating crime in the community.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting on the south side of Goshen involving multiple victims....
UPDATE: 2 dead, 3 injured in Goshen shooting
The suspect led troopers on a pursuit, before hitting another car, then crashing into Flagstar...
Federal fugitive crashes vehicle into bank in St. Joseph, apprehended
Neighbors were shocked that a shooting could happen so close to home.
Neighbors react to deadly shooting in Goshen
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Tracking our next rain system by midweek

Latest News

Pastor John Lowe
Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office confirms investigation into Warsaw pastor
Court seeks more from Whitmer about abortion ban challenge
Indiana lawmakers likely to override trans sports bill veto
Slider is looking for a forever home.
2nd Chance Pet: Slider