Elkhart Rotary Club hosts ‘Public Servant Appreciation Luncheon’

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A “Public Servant Appreciation Luncheon” was held in Elkhart on Monday.

It was hosted by the Elkhart Rotary Club at the Matterhorn Conference Center. Dozens of public servants were honored for their service including local police and fire, prosecutors, and emergency services personnel.

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson was also there, but it was Elkhart Police Chief Kris Seymore who had this to say about why serving the city is more than just a job.

“I think if you ask any fire fighter, dispatcher, police officer, emergency services, they do it because they want to serve,” Seymore says. “They don’t do it for these accolades. Prosecutors, too. They do it because they like to serve.”

As a token for their service, guests were served a meal made by Navarre Catering.

