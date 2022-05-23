Advertisement

DC sues Zuckerberg over Cambridge Analytica privacy breach

FILE – Mark Zuckerberg controls more than 50% of Facebook’s voting shares and “maintains an...
FILE – Mark Zuckerberg controls more than 50% of Facebook’s voting shares and “maintains an unparalleled level of control over the operations of Facebook as it has grown into the largest social media company in the world,” the lawsuit says.(Source: Anthony Quintano/CC BY-ND 2.0 via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia on Monday sued Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, seeking to hold him personally liable for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, a privacy breach of millions of Facebook users’ personal data that became a major corporate and political scandal.

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine filed the civil lawsuit against Zuckerberg in D.C. Superior Court. The lawsuit maintains that Zuckerberg directly participated in important company decisions and was aware of the potential dangers of sharing users’ data, such as occurred in the case involving data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica.

Cambridge Analytica gathered details on as many as 87 million Facebook users without their permission. Their data is alleged to have been used to manipulate the 2016 presidential election.

Zuckerberg, who co-founded Facebook and has headed its board since 2012, controls more than 50% of Facebook’s voting shares and “maintains an unparalleled level of control over the operations of Facebook as it has grown into the largest social media company in the world,” the lawsuit says.

Racine is seeking damages and penalties from Zuckerberg as may be determined in a trial.

Meta Platforms spokesman Andy Stone declined to comment. Meta, the parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is based in Menlo Park, California.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting on the south side of Goshen involving multiple victims....
UPDATE: 2 dead, 3 injured in Goshen shooting
The suspect led troopers on a pursuit, before hitting another car, then crashing into Flagstar...
Federal fugitive crashes vehicle into bank in St. Joseph, apprehended
Neighbors were shocked that a shooting could happen so close to home.
Neighbors react to deadly shooting in Goshen
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
Edinburgh, Indiana, storm damage Saturday, May 21, 2022
NWS: Three tornadoes touched down in Indiana Saturday

Latest News

Dozens of public servants were honored for their service including local police and fire,...
Elkhart Rotary Club hosts ‘Public Servant Appreciation Luncheon’
On this edition of Medical Moment, Martie Salt gives a look at the developments in treating...
Medical Moment: Advancements in type 1 diabetes treatment
Medical Moment: Advancements in type 1 diabetes treatment.
Medical Moment: Advancements in type 1 diabetes treatment
Rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens.
Rappers Young Thug, Gunna remain jailed in racketeering case
Holcomb talked about Indiana’s investment in advanced manufacturing at the annual meeting.
Holcomb speaks at World Economic Forum in Switzerland