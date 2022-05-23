525 Foundation gearing up for annual gala this week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 525 Foundation is getting ready for its annual gala on Wednesday, and there will be some star power at this year’s event!

NFL legend Terry Bradshaw is not only coming back to Michiana—he’s bringing his Las Vegas entertainment show to the Morris Performing Arts Center!

It’s a big event to help with all the work the 525 Foundation does in our community after the Savage family lost two sons to an accidental drug overdose in 2015. It will be a night of entertainment and education.

“He does a little storytelling, singing, talks a little bit about growing up and football,” says Becky Savage of the 525 Foundation. “Throughout the show, we are going to put in little bits of prevention information and different things like that. We want people to learn and know what resources are around in our community to know about our foundation and what we do. But we also want people to have a fun night.”

“The Terry Bradshaw Show” will be at the Morris Performing Arts Center this Wednesday, May 25, at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $25 to $200. All ages are welcome.

You can buy tickets online at the Morris Performing Arts Center’s website or the 525 Foundation’s website.

