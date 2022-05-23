Advertisement

49th annual Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition wraps up

By 16 News Now
May. 23, 2022
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Some of the best up-and-coming musicians battle it out in the final day of the 49th annual Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.

Founded in 1973 here in South Bend, the event has grown to become the largest chamber music competition in the United States.

Since its creation, more than 7,600 musicians have competed— many of whom have gone on to careers in music performance and education— and this weekend, more than 100 performances from musicians happened on the heart of Notre Dame’s campus.

“I have the genuine pleasure of meeting Fischoff musicians certainly this weekend and over the years and I always hear a common theme: that Fischoff is a very important goal for those of you doing what you do,” Fischoff Board President Randy Kelly said. “I’ve heard that it’s a privilege to be here when you finally make it. What I want you to know is what a privilege it is for us and our community to have you here.”

For more information on this year’s competition, click here.

