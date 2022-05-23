2nd Chance Pet: Slider

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment.

Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Slider.

Slider is about three years old. Myers says she is currently in a foster home and is doing very well. But she is looking for a forever home.

If you want to adopt Slider or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726 or visit the shelter at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, visit humanesocietystjc.org.

