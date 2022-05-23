19-year-old seriously hurt in Benton Harbor shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old man was seriously hurt after a shooting on Sunday afternoon in Benton Harbor.

Officers responded to the 100 Block of Oden Street around 1:15 p.m. to investigate a complaint of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a handgun in the road.

Police later learned that a 19-year-old man had been dropped off at the hospital with serious injuries in connection to the shooting.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any other information about it is asked to contact the Tipline at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867) or provide information anonymously via the TIP411 app.

