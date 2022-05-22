Senior living community honors veterans with flags at gravesites

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Senior living community members are paying tribute to veterans ahead of Memorial Day.

Residents at Brentwood at Elkhart Independent Living volunteered this morning to place new flags on the graves of veterans at Prairie Street Cemetery.

Members from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 88 were also there to honor those who served for our country.

“We’re replacing all the flags of the veterans. We do it every year, and try to keep up with it to show our appreciation for their service they gave,” Vet. Michael Foster told 16 News Now.

Other groups across Michiana intend to honor veterans similarly ahead of Memorial Day on May 30.

