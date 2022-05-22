Advertisement

Federal fugitive crashes vehicle into bank in St. Joseph, apprehended

The suspect led troopers on a pursuit, before hitting another car, then crashing into Flagstar...
The suspect led troopers on a pursuit, before hitting another car, then crashing into Flagstar Bank on Niles Ave. (Photo Courtesy: The Herald Palladium)(The Herald-Palladium)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 12:49 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A federal fugitive is in custody after reportedly crashing his vehicle into a bank in St. Joseph.

That’s according to our reporting partners at the Herald-Palladium.

The suspect led troopers on a pursuit, before hitting another car, then crashing into Flagstar Bank on Niles Ave.

Witnesses say after crashing the vehicle, the suspect fled on foot to the McDonald’s across the street, before being apprehended.

Michigan State Police have not released the name of the fugitive, or why he was being chased by law enforcement.

