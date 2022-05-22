Cool but pleasant Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds
Breezy during the day but a nice day for Michiana
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
Today: Mostly cloudy to start the morning for many of us across Michiana, with clouds breaking up to the west. Expect a mix of sun and clouds for the day with a slight breeze and cooler temps. High of 61.
Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Chilly night. Low of 40.
Monday: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. High of 66.
