Cool but pleasant Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Today: Mostly cloudy to start the morning for many of us across Michiana, with clouds breaking up to the west. Expect a mix of sun and clouds for the day with a slight breeze and cooler temps. High of 61.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Chilly night. Low of 40.

Monday: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. High of 66.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.