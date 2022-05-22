ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday marks the end of National Police Week— and the 2nd annual “5K-9″ Fun Run & Mile Walk in Elkhart wraps it all up.

The race benefits the Elkhart Police Dept. K-9 unit.

Starting at Elkhart High School, the race course continued along the river and parts of downtown.

The event was open to all ages— and pets.

“A great deal of our, I guess, equipment and the stuff we utilize on a day-to-day basis comes from the community and donations, so this event just helps jumpstart that for the year,” Cpl. Jared Davies told 16 News Now.

This year’s race was to raise money for a dog-washing station for the K-9 units.

