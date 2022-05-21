Advertisement

South Bend man found guilty in Lateisha Burnett murder

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, a jury found a South Bend man guilty of murder.

42-year-old Kenneth Dogan has been found guilty in the murder of 28-year-old Lateisha Burnett, of South Bend.

The jury also found Dogan guilty of criminal recklessness and invasion of privacy.

In the early morning hours of April 1, 2021, Burnett was found with gunshot wounds inside a home in the 1200 block of West Dunham St.

Officers tried to save her but were unsuccessful.

Dogan’s sentencing is scheduled for June 15.

