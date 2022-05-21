South Bend girl writes, sells book for the St. Joseph County Humane Society

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?

A South Bend girl thinks of a creative way to raise money for the St. Joseph County Humane Society.

Evelyn Critchlow, age 7, wrote a book called My Little Kitty and has already sold 50 copies.

Evelyn said she wrote the book after her cat, Mia, died.

Each book is just $5 and fifty percent of each sale will be donated to the humane society, a place that is special for the Critchlow family.

“My daddy and my mommy went to the humane society to get a cat and then Mia stuck her paw out and got her claw stuck to daddy’s shirt and then daddy was like, ‘this is the one,’” said Critchlow.

“...She’s always been the most creative little gal; and she just marched out of the playroom one day saying, ‘I wrote this book and I want to sell it for five dollars, and I want to give money to the humane society, and I want to put money into my college savings account. Can I do that?’ As a mom you kind of just look at that moment and you are like, ‘yeah, absolutely,’” said mom, Olivia Critchlow.

If you would like to buy the book, you can send a message to Olivia on her Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.