Police investigating shooting in Goshen involving multiple victims

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a shooting involving multiple victims on the south side of Goshen.

Officers have the scene blocked off, and our crew is near the investigation at Leana Dr. and Lucerne Dr.

Multiple victims have been struck by gunfire and have been taken to area hospitals, and Goshen PD say their conditions at this time are unknown.

Authorities believe there is no danger to the public at this time related to this incident.

Elkhart Co. Homicide Unit is also on scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, and Goshen PD have no further information at this time.

