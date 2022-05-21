Advertisement

Police investigating shooting in Goshen involving multiple victims

Police are investigating a shooting on the south side of Goshen involving multiple victims....
Police are investigating a shooting on the south side of Goshen involving multiple victims. Their conditions are unknown at this time.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a shooting involving multiple victims on the south side of Goshen.

Officers have the scene blocked off, and our crew is near the investigation at Leana Dr. and Lucerne Dr.

Multiple victims have been struck by gunfire and have been taken to area hospitals, and Goshen PD say their conditions at this time are unknown.

Authorities believe there is no danger to the public at this time related to this incident.

Elkhart Co. Homicide Unit is also on scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, and Goshen PD have no further information at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 16 News Now both on-air and online as we continue to monitor the situation from the scene.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mugshot of Kevin Hanner, courtesy of Cass County Sheriff's Office.
Dowagiac man sentenced to life for sexual assault of a minor
Buffalo shooting suspect cites Notre Dame faculty article in manifesto
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Sunshine & refreshing air returns Sunday
Troyon Scott
South Bend man sentenced to 65 years in prison for 2020 deadly shooting
Kimarie Wright
Kimarie Wright charged with murder & manslaughter for deadly downtown shooting

Latest News

GOTR Michiana
Girls on the Run Michiana holds 5k at Potawatomi Park
Homespun Market
Homespun Spring Artisan Market showcasing over 100 vendors
Girls on the Run Michiana is a program that inspires girls to be joyful, healthy, and...
Girls on the Run Michiana South Bend 5K
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of...
2nd Chance: Jenna