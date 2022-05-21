Advertisement

‘Knight of the Arts’ event held at Adams High School

Knight of the Arts event held at Adams High School on Friday.
Knight of the Arts event held at Adams High School on Friday.
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend students were going all out to show off their talents in hopes of bringing resources to those in need.

John Adams High School hosted “Knight of the Arts” on Friday.

The event included a food competition, an auction, crafts, concessions, and a talent show - all headlined with the student art gallery.

The annual fundraiser is back for the first time since the pandemic. The goal is to raise money for Hope Ministries’ Basic Needs Program.

Every year has a different theme, and this year’s was “medieval”.

“I think it’s really special because it’s run by students alone,” said Isabelle Camilleri, a student officer of the National Honor Society at Adams. “We have a sponsor but were the ones who have taken charge and I think it’s really impressive that we’ve been able to pull together and do something so great for the community and raise the money for them.”

Admission costed $5 dollars, and the money went back to the Basic Needs Program.

