Junior Achievement hosts ‘Wine and Beer Fest 2022′

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Junior Achievement hosted the 4th Annual Wine and Beer Festival at Four Winds Field.

People sampled unlimited beer and wine from over 40 different vendors.

Those with Junior Achievement say they hope to raise about $100,000 dollars from the event. Which will help teach students about financial literacy.

“So we serve students K-12, ten thousand five hundred students per year,” said Dani Elgas, the event organizer. “We focus on financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship.”

Junior Achievement and Four Winds Field have been partnering up for a few years now and say they plan to team up again in the future.

