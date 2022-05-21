Homespun Spring Artisan Market showcasing over 100 vendors

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Homespun Spring Artisan Market came back to the St. Hoseph County 4-H Fairgrounds for a one day event that showcased over one hundred vendors.

With all kinds of goods on display, from jewelry and clothing to wreaths and pottery, all sorts of handmade as well as vintage goods were on display.

The market also featured live music and food trucks from local restaurants in the area.

Vendors showcased at the Artisan Market told 16 News Now that it meant a lot to them to be able to showcase their work and spread brand awareness.

“That’s another thing that I love, is that we all support each other. So going to these markets, I love doing it to meet other people, and a lot of them are young, so we can connect on that and then give each other advice on how they do things and how I do things, and just learn from each other. Be able to make those connections and grow friendships, and we go to other markets and I see them and we can talk and just have a good time, so it’s been great,” said Aria Skaggs, the 22-year-old owner of Aria’s Attack Boutique based in Nappanee.

For more information on this market, or upcoming Homespun Markets, click here.

