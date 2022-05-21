Advertisement

Girls on the Run Michiana South Bend 5K

Girls on the Run Michiana is a program that inspires girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident.
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Girls on the Run Michiana is a program that inspires girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident. It uses a fun, experience-based curriculum, all while incorporating running.

The program held a 5K event Saturday morning at Potawatomi Park in South Bend.

16 News Now reporter Samantha Albert visited Potawatomi Park to join in on the fun!

For more information, or to support Girls on the Run Michiana, visit their website by clicking here.

