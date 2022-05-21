Advertisement

Girls on the Run Michiana holds 5k at Potawatomi Park

GOTR Michiana
GOTR Michiana(16 News Now)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 21, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Girls were on the run through Potawatomi Park on Saturday, for the Girls on the Run Michiana 5k.

The Girls on the Run program was created to teach girls to be confident.

Girls that participate in the program are taught valuable life skills that will help them to be joyful and resilient throughout their lives.

Completion of the 5k is the last activity of the program. The run brought hundreds of girls together to complete their shared goal.

Team coaches told 16 News Now that it isn’t so much about the run as it is the confidence to give it a try and the message to not give up, and participants said that it has taught them a lot.

“I have learned that it’s not always about being first, but it’s always about getting through and just trying your hardest,” one runner said.

“And I learned that I can’t just give up on myself. I have to keep going,” said another Girls on the Run Michiana participant.

For more information on Girls on the Run Michiana or how you can get involved, click here.

