Volunteers needed at Four Winds Invitational

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The Four Winds Invitational is looking for some help!

The tournament takes place from August 10 to 14 this year at the South Bend Country Club.

Organizers are looking for 150 volunteers.

Help is needed for morning, afternoon, and nights on all three days. And for Pro-AM activities and the ‘Grapes on the Green’ event. There are a variety of rolls including scoring assistance, caddies, cart drivers, driving range attendants, food and beverage servers, marshals and spotters, parking attendants, standard bearers, shuttle drivers and more.

You must be at least 16 years old.

Volunteers will receive a Four Winds Invitational polo shirt, hat, and a $25 Four Winds Casino gift card for their services. Two meals and beverages will also be provided to volunteers on each day of service. Volunteers are required to pay a $25 fee prior to July 30. As an additional option, volunteers can pay an $85 volunteer fee instead and receive a single round of golf at the South Bend Country Club including a cart, along with their polo shirt, hat and $25 Four Winds Casinos gift card.

To apply, simply click here. If you have questions, feel free to send an email fwivolunteer@southbendcc.com.

