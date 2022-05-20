South Bend man sentenced to 65 years in prison for 2020 deadly shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man will spend more than six decades behind bars for murder.

Troyon Scott, 22, has been sentenced to 65 years in prison. A jury found Scott guilty of murdering Huey Hudson Jr., 28, last month.

The shooting happened back on Jan. 26, 2020. Hudson was found shot to death in a home in the 600 block of South Liberty Street. Prosecutors say Scott allegedly shot Hudson multiple times during an argument.

The jury also found Scott guilty of a firearm enhancement. Scott was sentenced to 45 years for murder and 20 years for the firearm enhancement. The sentences will run consecutively.

Scott’s older brother, Troyae Scott, was also arrested in connection to another shooting that same weekend. Prosecutors say that shooting indirectly led to Hudson’s murder.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.