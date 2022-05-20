Advertisement

South Bend Fire Department hold river rescue demonstration

South Bend Fire Department held a river rescue demonstration on Thursday.
South Bend Fire Department held a river rescue demonstration on Thursday.
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ever wonder how first responders prepare for high-stakes water rescues?

The South Bend Fire Department, Indiana National Guard, and the Indiana Heart Helicopter Aquatic Teams demonstrated how they’re able to act fast in life-saving situations.

There was a boat launch on the East Race.

Crews used a helicopter to show how they’re able to save those in distress from dangerous situations.

According to the CDC, drowning is the leading cause of death for children. The agency reminds you that wearing a life jacket for any water or boat-related activities can save a life.

