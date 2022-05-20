Soma Quartet performs at Studebaker Plaza

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Red Table Plaza concerts are back with a special pop-up performance.

On Friday afternoon at Studebaker Plaza, the award-winning group “Soma Quartet” played for a crowd of all ages.

The official start of the city’s “Red Table Lunchtime Concert Series” kicks off May 31, but this show offered folks an early preview of what’s to come this summer.

“I think this series, the lunchtime concert series, is a such a great opportunity to get people out of their offices, out of their homes, and enjoy summer in South Bend, because it’s a short lived season and we have had a long winter and I think we really all need to make a better effort enjoying it while it lasts and this a great way to do that,” said Kylie Carter, the senior director of marketing for Downtown South Bend.

Soma Quartet is in town to compete at the 49th Annual Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition this weekend at the Debartolo Performing Arts Center, where more than 100 performances are set to take place.

