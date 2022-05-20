Advertisement

Oregon-Davis students take part in ‘Mini Relay for Life’

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMLET, Ind. (WNDU) - Students with the Oregon-Davis School Corporation participated in a “Mini Relay for Life” event on Friday.

The event raises money for the American Cancer Society.

The walk started at 7:45 a.m. Students collected donations and walked during one class period as they learned ways to stay healthy.

“We need to stay as healthy as we can be, so we don’t affect everybody in our life that cares about us because it’s a whole community that gets affected by this,” says Roberta Salyer, special education resource teacher.

Students also took part in games, made class banners and decorated bags in honor of those that have fought cancer.

