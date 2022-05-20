NeXus RV gives back with transformation of YWCA Safe Haven Shelter in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Local RV manufacterer, NeXus RV, wanted to give back to their beloved Elkhart community, and decided to make a long term commitment to the YWCA Safe Haven Shelter in Elkhart. A place that provides protection and assistance to women, children, and even men fleeing from domestic violence.

“This is just way beyond anything we really ever anticipated,” said Susan Tybon, President and CEO at YWCA North Central Indiana who was shocked to see all the work NeXus RV was prepared to do.

Nexus RV’s Co-Founder, Claude DOnati told 26 News now, “We have a lot of great examples in Elkhart of companies that have stepped up and tried to do things to improve the community and you see the impact of that and so we were thinking we need to do the same thing.”

YWCA’s Safe Haven Shelter in Elkhart has serviced the community for decades, and Donati said that when they heard that the building needed a revamping, they decided to do everything they could to help.

“When you see the shelter and you go inside, you’ll see that the physical building itself really needs a lot of work,” Tybon said.

Which is exactly NeXus RV decided to help out.

“We are going to try to, with about 80 employees today that are dedicating their time. 3 to 4 hours, or more, we’re going to try to transform the location here in Elkhart,” said Donati.

When asked what kind of impact these improvements will make, Tybon said, “I think we know how to treat our women and children when they come here, and we work really hard to make them feel comfortable but now that they’re going to have new carpeting and freshly painted walls and we also got some furniture donated. I mean they are going to just feel totally different about themselves.”

Representatives from NeXus RV told 16 News Now that they feel passionately about this project, and decided to make a long-term commitment to YWCA North Central Indiana, and the Safe Haven Shelter.

“And if they have needs that are continuous, we’ll continue to try to to do what we can to help,” Donati said.

