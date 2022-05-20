New affordable housing on way to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It may not be coming fast enough, but new affordable housing is coming to South Bend.

The $900,000 Hoose Court development provides a peek at the many challenges that are faced in bringing affordable housing to market.

The project features side-by-side duplexes—four family friendly units, each with three bedrooms and two baths.

The developer is the not-for-profit South Bend Heritage Foundation. The financial package includes private bank involvement, and a $380,00 grant from the City of South Bend.

The project works, thanks to contractors who buy into the mission, and a fair amount of cutting corners to stay within budget.

“These are slab on grade, we don’t have basements here, you know you won’t be seeing garages, you know, the landscape plan might not be as robust as you might see in other units. The finishes in the kitchens and bathrooms, you know, it’s not like you’d see in a luxury, in a luxury townhome somewhere,” explained South Bend Heritage executive Director Marco Mariani. “Affordable rental housing: it’s tough to get that formula to work.”

While the units at the Hoose Court development should be move-in ready in August, they were desperately needed yesterday.

“So, people in line. I would say we have maybe 50 families if I was going to guess, that are in line waiting to be housed. That’s a combination of single persons, families, persons experiencing homelessness, disabled individuals, seniors. So, we are seeing a need across the board for all types of housing,” said South Bend Heritage Director of Property Management, Rosie Leyva. “Well, we unfortunately hear a lot of sad stories. What we’re hearing also is that folks are getting section eight vouchers, which sounds like a great opportunity for a family, however, that voucher has a timeline, and if I’m not mistaken its 60-days that a family has to find housing to utilize that voucher. And when folks are calling us saying, ‘can you help us? My voucher’s going to expire in three weeks,’ and I have to be a bearer of bad news like, ‘I’m sorry you know, we have a waiting list.”

But when the work is done by Hoose Court, the project will provide housing for four additional families, and officials at the Heritage Foundation see hope on the horizon.

“We have Hop Avenue homes. That’ll be 22 single units for persons experiencing homelessness. We expect that development to open sometime next month,” said Rosie Leyva. “At our Gemini Apartments just around the corner on West Washington Street, we are also working on rehabbing just a couple units. We do have about 18 units that are down there, but we only have financing to work on several units at a time.”

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.