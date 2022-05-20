Michigan kids ages 5-11 eligible for COVID-19 vaccine booter

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michiganders ages 5-11 can now receive a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine following authorization this week from federal health officials.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced on Friday that children in this age range are eligible for a booster vaccine five months after receiving their primary series. Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized for those under age 18.

To schedule a primary or booster dose of the COVID vaccine, visit vaccines.gov.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit Michigan.gov/COVIDvaccine.

For more information about COVID-19 in Michigan, visit Michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Press Release from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services:

“We are excited for continuing developments in our fight against COVID-19,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “We have safe and effective tools to prevent severe outcomes and this booster is another way to combat this virus and keep our children and vulnerable populations protected. Children ages 5 through 11 may now receive a booster dose five months after their primary series. It is important that all Michiganders ages 5 and up get vaccinated if they aren’t already, and we urge everyone to stay up-to-date on vaccines.”

Symptoms may vary when children are infected with COVID-19, and unvaccinated children can still infect those around them even if they are not showing symptoms. Getting children vaccinated and boosted helps keep communities safe.

The CDC is also strengthening its recommendation that those 12 and older who are immunocompromised, and those 50 years and older should receive a second booster dose at least four months after their first booster dose.

When getting a booster dose, you’re encouraged to bring your COVID-19 vaccine card or immunization record to show the vaccine provider. Downloadable immunization records are accessible for adults 18 and older free of charge at the Michigan Immunization Portal. Visit Michigan .gov/MiImmsportal and upload a valid government-issued photo ID, such as a driver’s license, state ID or passport. If you do not have records in the portal or are seeking records for a child under 18 years of age, contact a health care provider or local health department.

To date over 6.7 million Michiganders ages 5 and up have gotten at least their first dose of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. Eligible Michiganders are encouraged to stay up-to-date on vaccinations, which includes booster doses that provide extra protection, and residents of long-term care facilities where outbreaks can spread quickly and extra protection is strongly recommended.

MDHHS also encourages Michigan residents to pay attention to local guidance as some communities may be at a higher risk of COVID-19 transmission.

