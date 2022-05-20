Advertisement

Michigan expands state’s victims fund, increases payouts

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Changes to Michigan’s crime victim compensation fund to help more applicants get access to funds to pay for medical bills and funeral costs after a crime have been signed into law by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Under the law signed Thursday by the Democratic governor, the maximum claimants can get from the fund after a crime increased from $25,000 to $45,000. Reimbursements for funeral expenses increased from $5,000 to $8,000.

The Alliance for Safety and Justice says Michigan ranks worst in application rates from crime victims and their survivors applying for state crime victim compensation funds, in large part due to barriers for eligibility in the state law.

The changes go into effect in August 2024.

5/19/2022 5:41:49 PM (GMT -4:00)

