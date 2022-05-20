Advertisement

Man suffers serious injuries after moped crash in Elkhart County

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Elkhart County are investigating a crash involving a moped.

It happened Thursday just after 9:50 p.m. on County Road 26 just west of County Road 9. Police say a 49-year-old man was driving a moped eastbound on County Road 26 when he drove off the road and crashed into a curb.

The driver was intubated due to a head injury and taken to the hospital for immediate treatment. Police say he was unable to give a statement due to the nature of his injury.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After the city’s fourth homicide in the last six days, loved ones are mourning the loss of...
South Bend mother killed days after 5-year-old son’s funeral
Kimarie Wright
UPDATE: Suspect arrested, victim identified in deadly downtown South Bend shooting
Buffalo shooting suspect cites Notre Dame faculty article in manifesto
Kimarie Wright
Kimarie Wright charged with murder & manslaughter for deadly downtown shooting
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Winds weaken tonight; Thunderstorm chances increase

Latest News

The project features side-by-side duplexes - four family friendly units, each with three...
New affordable housing on way to South Bend
Renovations at YWCA Safe Haven Shelter.
Renovations at YWCA Safe Haven Shelter
South Bend Heritage hosts spring construction tour.
South Bend Heritage hosts spring construction tour
Michigan kids ages 5-11 eligible for COVID-19 vaccine booter
John Gaski, an associate professor for Notre Dame in their Marketing program, was cited in the...
Gaski releases statement on Buffalo shooting