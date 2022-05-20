Man suffers serious injuries after moped crash in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Elkhart County are investigating a crash involving a moped.

It happened Thursday just after 9:50 p.m. on County Road 26 just west of County Road 9. Police say a 49-year-old man was driving a moped eastbound on County Road 26 when he drove off the road and crashed into a curb.

The driver was intubated due to a head injury and taken to the hospital for immediate treatment. Police say he was unable to give a statement due to the nature of his injury.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.