Man sentenced to 76 years for 2018 Pulaski County murder, arson

PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Medaryville man was sentenced to 76 years in prison for his role in a murder and arson that took place in Pulaski County back in August 2018.

Danny Clark, 51, was found guilty in April on several charges surrounding the death of William Toosley.

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, Clark entered a home in rural Medaryville without permission and waited there with a shotgun because he said he wanted to talk to the homeowner.

When Toosley entered the home, Clark pointed the gun at him and ordered him to the ground. Clark then hit Toosley in the back of the head several times—eventually killing him.

Clark then set the house on fire, stole a vehicle, and fled the scene. He was apprehended two weeks later in Louisiana.

Clark intends to appeal the sentence.

Danny Clark (WKVI)

