Local veteran celebrates 100th birthday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The party of the century took place on Thursday in Mill Creek.

That’s where Wilbur Lawson celebrated his 100th birthday.

“Got into the Air Force and I came out a tech sergeant in the Air Force. I was a mechanic gunner on a B-17, I think six or seven missions over Germany,” Lawson told 16 News Now.

Not only does Lawson have memories of what he did in the war, he still has his uniform and displays it on a makeshift mannequin.

Wilbur’s party ended with a flyover of vintage aircraft to honor his past service.

A large motorcade of motorcycles and police cars also stopped by to thank Lawson for his service.

It’s interesting that the man who volunteered for B-17 bombing runs hasn’t been in an airplane since.

“He’s not been on a plane. He got the fear of heights from straddling, and opening up, a bomb had gotten caught and he had to straddle it in the air and release the bomb because they couldn’t land with any live bombs,” said Becky Vangoeye, Lawson’s daughter.

Wilbur Lawson was born in Anderson, Indiana and raised in Elkhart. He raised his five children in New Carlisle and put in 32-years working for Bendix.

His hobbies include woodworking, and he still mows the lawn on his vintage John Deere tractor.

“I’ve had a good life, five good kids, and I wouldn’t, wouldn’t’ want to change a thing.”

Lawson says his secret to a long life is not a secret. He stopped smoking when he was 32 years old.

