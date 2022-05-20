Indiana kids ages 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine booster

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Hoosier children ages 5-11 can now receive a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine following authorization this week from federal health officials.

The Indiana Department of Health on Friday advised vaccine providers they can begin administering boosters of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine to children in this age group whose last dose was administered at least five months ago. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one currently authorized for children ages 5-11.

Booster doses have been shown to increase protection from hospitalization and death from COVID-19 and the Omicron variant of the virus.

To find a vaccine location, go to www.ourshot.in.gov or call Indiana 211.

5/20/2022 3:10:12 PM (GMT -4:00)