Advertisement

Indiana kids ages 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine booster

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Hoosier children ages 5-11 can now receive a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine following authorization this week from federal health officials.

The Indiana Department of Health on Friday advised vaccine providers they can begin administering boosters of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine to children in this age group whose last dose was administered at least five months ago. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one currently authorized for children ages 5-11.

Booster doses have been shown to increase protection from hospitalization and death from COVID-19 and the Omicron variant of the virus.

To find a vaccine location, go to www.ourshot.in.gov or call Indiana 211.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/20/2022 3:10:12 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

After the city’s fourth homicide in the last six days, loved ones are mourning the loss of...
South Bend mother killed days after 5-year-old son’s funeral
Kimarie Wright
UPDATE: Suspect arrested, victim identified in deadly downtown South Bend shooting
Buffalo shooting suspect cites Notre Dame faculty article in manifesto
Kimarie Wright
Kimarie Wright charged with murder & manslaughter for deadly downtown shooting
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Winds weaken tonight; Thunderstorm chances increase

Latest News

The project features side-by-side duplexes - four family friendly units, each with three...
New affordable housing on way to South Bend
Renovations at YWCA Safe Haven Shelter.
Renovations at YWCA Safe Haven Shelter
South Bend Heritage hosts spring construction tour.
South Bend Heritage hosts spring construction tour
Michigan kids ages 5-11 eligible for COVID-19 vaccine booter
John Gaski, an associate professor for Notre Dame in their Marketing program, was cited in the...
Gaski releases statement on Buffalo shooting