HireX hosts virtual career fair in South Bend

(Michelle Gordon / DVIDS)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - HireX is hosting a virtual career fair in South Bend to help those who may have lost their job amid the pandemic.

It’s happening on Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is free event for anyone seeking a job.

More than 25 employers are looking to hire including Facebook, Caterpillar, Pfizer, Lockheed Martin, and others.

To register, simply click here.

Applicants are encouraged to upload their resume after registering so employers will have access to it. Companies may begin screening resumes prior to the event and invite applicants to visit their specific chat sessions and/or schedule interviews before, during, or after the event hours.

For more information about the Virtual Career Fair, please call Scott Lobenberg at 702-269-0808 or send an email to scott@hirex.us.

