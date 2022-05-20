Graduating high school seniors celebrate with remembrance walk

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Graduating high schoolers in the South Bend Community School Corporation walked the halls of their former elementary and middle schools on Friday.

The seniors returned to their middle and elementary schools, as students lined the hallways to cheer them on ahead of the high school graduation ceremonies.

“It’s really heartwarming. Like, I don’t know any of them so like seeing that they’re looking up to them, I’m like, ‘It’s really nice,’” said Lila Beard, a Clay senior.

The tradition is intended to highlight graduation as a goal for students’ public education.

The senior graduation walk has been a tradition for South Bend Community School students for five years, starting in 2017.

“It feels like someone else is proud of us other than our parents, like other people that we don’t know,” said Tyvis Harris, another Clay senior.

16 News Now caught up with our very own graduating senior, Mason Cuevas.

“Oh it just lights up your heart, you know?” said Mason, a Riley senior and WNDU Technical Media Producer. “Seeing these kids that are just proud of you seeing you for what you are and just celebrating you is just amazing.”

Graduation for South Bend schools will take place at the TCU School Field on June 9, 10, 11.

