Governor Whitmer awards ‘Clean Water Grants’ to 15 communities

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is awarding over $7 million dollars in grants issued under the state’s ‘Clean Water Plan’ including some communities in Michiana.

In all, the clean water plan will help 15 Michigan communities better ensure clean and reliable drinking water for residents including the village of Three Oaks and St. Joseph.

“Every Michigander in every community deserves access to safe drinking water,” said Governor Whitmer. “Today’s grants will help 15 communities upgrade their water infrastructure, replace lead service lines, and tackle PFAS and other toxic contaminants. Since I took office, Michigan has invested more in our water infrastructure than the previous eight years. Thanks to bipartisan investments in water infrastructure through the MI Clean Water Plan, we have created jobs, protected public health, and lowered costs for Michigan families. We will keep getting things done on the kitchen-table issues and ensuring working families have access to clean water.”

The full list is enclosed below:

City of Carson City

$341,129 for water system enhancement through Distribution System Materials Inventory development and Asset Management Plan updates.

City of Coleman

$174,424 for water system enhancement through Distribution System Materials Inventory development and Asset Management Plan updates.

City of Ishpeming

$663,000 for water system enhancement through Distribution System Materials Inventory development and Asset Management Plan updates.

City of Montrose

$177,613 for water system enhancement through Distribution System Materials Inventory development and Asset Management Plan updates.

City of Port Huron

$330,649 for water system enhancement through Distribution System Materials Inventory development and Asset Management Plan updates.

City of Warren

$413,840 for water system enhancement through Distribution System Materials Inventory development.

Clinton Charter Township

$336,376 for water system enhancement through Distribution System Materials Inventory development and Asset Management Plan updates.

Forsyth Township

$342,000 for water system enhancement through Distribution System Materials Inventory development and Asset Management Plan updates.

Harrison Charter Township

$328,116 for water system enhancement through Distribution System Materials Inventory work and Asset Management Plan updates.

Village of Bellevue

$156,082 for water system enhancement through Distribution System Materials Inventory development and Asset Management Plan updates.

Village of Capac

$503,536 for water system enhancement through Distribution System Materials Inventory development and Asset Management Plan updates.

Village of Three Oaks

$236,150 for water system enhancement through Distribution System Materials Inventory development and Asset Management Plan updates.

