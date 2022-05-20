DTSB partners with Fischoff for pop-up performance

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown South Bend’s “Red Table Plaza Lunchtime Concert” series kicks off May 31.

On Friday, they’re partnering up with another group to bring a special, pop-up concert to Studebaker Plaza.

DTSB is teaming up with “Fischoff National Chamber Music Association” to bring concert-goers a performance from the award-winning group, Soma Quartet.

It is from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on Friday. It is free and open for all ages.

The quartet is in town for a national music competition this weekend at the Debartolo Performing Arts Center.

There will be giant chess and connect four, cornhole, and chalk.

And, if you’re hungry, you can grab a bite from several food trucks on hand like Smothered and Covered, and Tattoo Taco by Hacienda.

For more information, simply click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.