Concord West & East Side students launch weather balloon

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Students at Concord Elementary got to learn a little more about the weather on Friday.

The elementary students launched a giant weather balloon around 10 a.m. Friday morning.

The students were members of the high ability class at both Concord West Side and East Side schools.

Friday’s launch comes after many days of hard work and preparation!

“I thought it was a great to see all the hard work that they put into the day and all the reach they did and how well they came together as a team even with those from another school, and we all came together and just how well they worked as a team and accomplished the amazing task they had in front of them today,” said Leann Kniller, a high ability teacher at Concord East Side Elementary.

And hopefully, it will spark an interest not just in the weather, but all of science too!

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.