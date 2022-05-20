Buffalo shooting suspect cites Notre Dame faculty article in manifesto

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, the University of Notre Dame released a statement in connection to ideology put out by the Buffalo shooting suspect.

“We are appalled that a 2013 article by John Gaski, an associate professor at Notre Dame, was cited by the perpetrator of the heinous murders of innocent people of Buffalo. Whatever Gaski’s intentions, we deeply regret that his words were used to support a doctrine of racial hatred. We urge all, at Notre Dame or elsewhere, to speak and act in ways that never give harbor to hatred and violence.”

This all comes after a letter was sent to the Observer, Notre Dame’s student publication, of the professor’s work being cited by a white supremacist mass shooter.

16 News Now are awaiting comment from the University for further context but at this point in time have not heard back.

