Whitmer proposes $500 tax rebate for Michigan families

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing a $500 rebate for families.

Whitmer says the plan would send money to Michigan families, as they face rising costs on food, gas, and other everyday expenses.

In a letter to other state leaders, Whitmer said the money could come from the state’s budget surplus.

Press Release from the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor:

Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to legislative leaders proposing MI Tax Rebate Right Now, a plan to return $500 to working families from the state’s budget surplus as they face rising costs on food, gas, and other everyday expenses.

“From Macomb to Marquette, Michiganders are facing rising prices on food, gas, and other everyday expenses,” wrote Governor Whitmer. “While the causes are varied, from the invasion of Ukraine by Russia to ongoing supply chain challenges caused by the pandemic, the pain being felt by people is tangible. Today, I am proposing MI Tax Rebate Right Now, a plan to send a $500 tax rebate to Michigan’s working families right away. Let’s take advantage of our additional revenue to put money in people’s pockets and deliver real relief right now… Michiganders are counting on us to work together to provide real relief right now, so they can pay the bills and put food on the table. Let’s draw on the grit and determination our working families show every day and let’s get it done.”

The full letter can be found here.

